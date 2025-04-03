Left Menu

Daring Heist: Jeweller Robbed at Gunpoint in Nagpur

A jeweller and his nephew were robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh at gunpoint in Nagpur's Khaparkheda area. The assailants assaulted the victims and fired shots before fleeing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:22 IST
Daring Heist: Jeweller Robbed at Gunpoint in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring crime in Nagpur, a jeweller and his nephew were robbed at gunpoint, losing gold ornaments valued at Rs 40 lakh. The incident unfolded at 8 PM on Wednesday in the Pipla Dak Bungalow area.

The assailants assaulted and threatened their victims, firing shots into the air while escaping. They targeted the jeweller, Ravi Musale, and his nephew just as they were about to leave their shop amid rains, having securely placed the ornaments in their car.

Khaparkheda police, alongside the Crime Branch under Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, are diligently working to track down the culprits by examining CCTV footage from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025