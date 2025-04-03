Daring Heist: Jeweller Robbed at Gunpoint in Nagpur
A jeweller and his nephew were robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh at gunpoint in Nagpur's Khaparkheda area. The assailants assaulted the victims and fired shots before fleeing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
- Country:
- India
In a daring crime in Nagpur, a jeweller and his nephew were robbed at gunpoint, losing gold ornaments valued at Rs 40 lakh. The incident unfolded at 8 PM on Wednesday in the Pipla Dak Bungalow area.
The assailants assaulted and threatened their victims, firing shots into the air while escaping. They targeted the jeweller, Ravi Musale, and his nephew just as they were about to leave their shop amid rains, having securely placed the ornaments in their car.
Khaparkheda police, alongside the Crime Branch under Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, are diligently working to track down the culprits by examining CCTV footage from the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- jeweller
- robbery
- Nagpur
- gold ornaments
- gunpoint
- crime
- Khaparkheda
- police
- CCTV
- Nagpur crime
ALSO READ
Shocking Crime in Meerut: Wife and Partner Confess to Brutal Murder
Venezuela’s Govt Accused of Ongoing Crimes Against Humanity in Latest UN Report
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime Against Child
Crimea's Tumultuous Journey: From Strategic Asset to War Battleground
Youth Crime Shock: The Disturbing Case of a Fatal Bike Hit-and-Run