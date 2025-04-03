Daring Heist: Jeweller Robbed at Gunpoint in Nagpur

In a daring crime in Nagpur, a jeweller and his nephew were robbed at gunpoint, losing gold ornaments valued at Rs 40 lakh. The incident unfolded at 8 PM on Wednesday in the Pipla Dak Bungalow area.

The assailants assaulted and threatened their victims, firing shots into the air while escaping. They targeted the jeweller, Ravi Musale, and his nephew just as they were about to leave their shop amid rains, having securely placed the ornaments in their car.

Khaparkheda police, alongside the Crime Branch under Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, are diligently working to track down the culprits by examining CCTV footage from the scene.

