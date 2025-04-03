BJD's Bold Stance: Conscience Over Whips on Waqf Bill
The Biju Janata Dal announced its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, urging its Rajya Sabha MPs to vote based on conscience. Despite rejecting amendments, the Lok Sabha passed the bill amid debates labeling it anti-Muslim. BJD upheld secular principles, respecting diverse community sentiments.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has declared its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasizing a vote of conscience among its Rajya Sabha members instead of adhering to a party whip. The bill's passage in the Lok Sabha has stirred significant controversy.
In alignment with its secular stance, the BJD emphasized respect for minority sentiments regarding the bill. Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra shared that BJD MPs will exercise their judgment on the bill, which has been deemed contentious by many.
The Lok Sabha's session saw a heated debate lasting over 12 hours, with the ruling NDA championing the bill as beneficial for minorities while the opposition branded it as anti-Muslim. Despite efforts for amendments, the bill was passed with a narrow majority.
