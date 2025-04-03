Left Menu

BJD's Bold Stance: Conscience Over Whips on Waqf Bill

The Biju Janata Dal announced its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, urging its Rajya Sabha MPs to vote based on conscience. Despite rejecting amendments, the Lok Sabha passed the bill amid debates labeling it anti-Muslim. BJD upheld secular principles, respecting diverse community sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:30 IST
BJD's Bold Stance: Conscience Over Whips on Waqf Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has declared its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasizing a vote of conscience among its Rajya Sabha members instead of adhering to a party whip. The bill's passage in the Lok Sabha has stirred significant controversy.

In alignment with its secular stance, the BJD emphasized respect for minority sentiments regarding the bill. Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra shared that BJD MPs will exercise their judgment on the bill, which has been deemed contentious by many.

The Lok Sabha's session saw a heated debate lasting over 12 hours, with the ruling NDA championing the bill as beneficial for minorities while the opposition branded it as anti-Muslim. Despite efforts for amendments, the bill was passed with a narrow majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025