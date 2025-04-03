Supreme Court Uncovers Massive WBSSC Appointment Scandal

The Supreme Court has rebuked the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) for intentionally disguising substantial lapses during the recruitment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in state-run schools. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar delivered the verdict, disclosing the WBSSC's failure to manage legal protocols, thereby annulling the questionable appointments.

The court supported the Calcutta High Court's earlier decision, which identified grave irregularities, such as appointing candidates who weren't on the official panel. The destruction of OMR sheets highlighted further discrepancies, regarded as attempts to mask the irregularities throughout the recruitment process.

Critical failures such as rank jumping and improper candidate recommendation were found, with appointments continuing past the legal validity of the selection panels. The Supreme Court emphasized the WBSSC's substantial oversight by destroying crucial documents like OMR sheet images, which deepened the credibility crisis within the appointment procedures.

