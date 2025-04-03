Left Menu

CPI(ML) Condemns Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it a direct attack on Muslims' religious freedom. The party condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party for its perceived undermining of constitutional rights and urged for national resistance against the Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:46 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has issued a strong condemnation of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting that it represents a direct assault on Muslims and their religious liberties. The party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Bill as a tool to target the Muslim community while undermining constitutional rights.

In their statement, the CPI(ML) described the Janata Dal-United's support for the Bill as an 'act of betrayal' and warned that the people of Bihar would not forget this alignment. The party urged for nationwide protests, emphasizing that the Bill reflects the BJP's communal agenda.

The Bill, tabled by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, aims to enhance the management of Waqf properties and ensure transparency. However, the CPI(ML) and other critics argue that it lacks consultation with key stakeholders and seeks to dilute Muslim control over Waqf institutions.

