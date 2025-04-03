Fake Currency Foiled: Five Arrested in Maharashtra
Five individuals have been apprehended in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district for possessing Fake Indian Currency Notes. The arrests followed a tip-off, leading to a sting operation. Officials recovered nineteen counterfeit Rs 100 notes, and further arrests are anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Five individuals were apprehended in Maharashtra's Buldhana district for allegedly possessing Fake Indian Currency Notes, according to local law enforcement.
The operation was prompted by a tip-off received on March 25 by the Lonar police station. Subsequently, an ambush was organized at Hirdav Chowk where one individual was caught with seven counterfeit Rs 100 notes.
Further investigations led to the capture of four more suspects and the recovery of nineteen counterfeit Rs 100 notes. Authorities suspect more individuals may be involved and are continuing their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
