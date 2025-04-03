Fake Currency Foiled: Five Arrested in Maharashtra

Five individuals were apprehended in Maharashtra's Buldhana district for allegedly possessing Fake Indian Currency Notes, according to local law enforcement.

The operation was prompted by a tip-off received on March 25 by the Lonar police station. Subsequently, an ambush was organized at Hirdav Chowk where one individual was caught with seven counterfeit Rs 100 notes.

Further investigations led to the capture of four more suspects and the recovery of nineteen counterfeit Rs 100 notes. Authorities suspect more individuals may be involved and are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)