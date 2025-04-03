Germany and Austria Crack Down on Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik

Germany and Austria announced on Thursday their decision to bar Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik and his top aides from their territories, citing national security concerns in the region.

Dodik, who serves as the president of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, has instigated a constitutional crisis by ignoring the mandates of the international envoy tasked with maintaining peace in the multi-ethnic Balkan state. This defiance has escalated into a significant legal and political confrontation, aligning Dodik and his allies Russia and Serbia against Western powers like the U.S. and the EU.

During their visit to Sarajevo, Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl Reisinger and Germany's Minister of State for Europe and Climate Anna Luhrmann emphasized that Dodik's actions jeopardize Bosnia's EU accession process. Dodik, sentenced to a year in jail and banned from politics, reacted with laws limiting state judiciary power in the region, leading to court-issued arrest warrants.

