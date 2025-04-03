Sanyasini Disguise: Chinese National's Border Intrusion

A Chinese national, posing as a 'sanyasini', was apprehended by Indian authorities while attempting to cross into India from Nepal. The incident occurred during the early hours when SSB patrols noticed the woman, identified as Yang Qiuhan, thanks to her passport.

Qiuhan, 30, allegedly sought to disguise herself wearing traditional Indian attire, including a safa inscribed with 'Om Namah Shivay', a rudraksha mala, and a white dhoti. However, the ploy was foiled by the alert SSB officials, who promptly identified her as a foreigner.

Following a series of legal procedures, Qiuhan was transferred to the Indian Immigration Department and subsequently handed over to Nepal's Armed Police Force. Authorities emphasize the stringent security measures in place at the Indo-Nepal border to deter any unauthorized entries.

