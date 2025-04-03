Left Menu

Sanyasini Disguise: Chinese National's Border Intrusion

A Chinese woman, Yang Qiuhan, was apprehended trying to enter India from Nepal disguised as a 'sanyasini'. She was detained by the SSB and later handed over to the Nepalese authorities. The incident underscores the vigilant monitoring of the Indo-Nepal border to prevent illegal entries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Champawat | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:47 IST
Sanyasini Disguise: Chinese National's Border Intrusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Chinese national, posing as a 'sanyasini', was apprehended by Indian authorities while attempting to cross into India from Nepal. The incident occurred during the early hours when SSB patrols noticed the woman, identified as Yang Qiuhan, thanks to her passport.

Qiuhan, 30, allegedly sought to disguise herself wearing traditional Indian attire, including a safa inscribed with 'Om Namah Shivay', a rudraksha mala, and a white dhoti. However, the ploy was foiled by the alert SSB officials, who promptly identified her as a foreigner.

Following a series of legal procedures, Qiuhan was transferred to the Indian Immigration Department and subsequently handed over to Nepal's Armed Police Force. Authorities emphasize the stringent security measures in place at the Indo-Nepal border to deter any unauthorized entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025