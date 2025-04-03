Old Mortar Shell Defused in Poonch
An old mortar shell was discovered and safely defused by security forces in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Found by locals near a house in the Balnoi area, swift action by the police ensured safety, preventing any potential harm.
In a swift action on Thursday, security forces successfully defused an old mortar shell discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Officials confirmed the shell was found near a house in the Balnoi area of the Mendhar sector.
The discovery was made by local residents who promptly alerted authorities, leading to immediate deployment of police and security personnel.
The forces efficiently rendered the potentially dangerous shell harmless, ensuring the safety of the local population and averting any possible threat.
