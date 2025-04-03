Left Menu

Old Mortar Shell Defused in Poonch

An old mortar shell was discovered and safely defused by security forces in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Found by locals near a house in the Balnoi area, swift action by the police ensured safety, preventing any potential harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:49 IST
Old Mortar Shell Defused in Poonch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift action on Thursday, security forces successfully defused an old mortar shell discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Officials confirmed the shell was found near a house in the Balnoi area of the Mendhar sector.

The discovery was made by local residents who promptly alerted authorities, leading to immediate deployment of police and security personnel.

The forces efficiently rendered the potentially dangerous shell harmless, ensuring the safety of the local population and averting any possible threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025