Old Mortar Shell Defused in Poonch

In a swift action on Thursday, security forces successfully defused an old mortar shell discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Officials confirmed the shell was found near a house in the Balnoi area of the Mendhar sector.

The discovery was made by local residents who promptly alerted authorities, leading to immediate deployment of police and security personnel.

The forces efficiently rendered the potentially dangerous shell harmless, ensuring the safety of the local population and averting any possible threat.

