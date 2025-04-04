Russia Bans Elton John AIDS Foundation Amidst 'Traditional Values' Clash
Russia's general prosecutor has banned the activities of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, labeling it as an 'undesirable organization.' The ban prevents the foundation from offering HIV services in Russia, citing harmful propaganda linked to Western ideologies against Russia's 'traditional values.'
Russia's general prosecutor has taken decisive action against the Elton John AIDS Foundation, prohibiting its activities within the country. The office accused the foundation of harboring a negative attitude towards nations like Russia that uphold 'traditional spiritual and moral values.'
Established by British singer-songwriter Elton John, the foundation has faced criticism from Russian authorities for promoting ideologies that contradict Russia's stance on 'traditional values.' Russia's President Vladimir Putin has positioned the country against what he sees as a morally decadent West. The foundation's ban could severely impact HIV prevention efforts in Russia.
The Elton John AIDS Foundation expressed devastation over the decision, highlighting its longstanding commitment to providing HIV services in Russia. The prosecutor's office, however, portrayed the foundation as contributing to Western efforts to discredit Russian values and policies, including those related to gender and family structures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
