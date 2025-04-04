Turkey Urges Israeli Withdrawal from Syria Amid Rising Tensions
Turkey criticized Israel's intensified airstrikes in Syria, urging it to withdraw and cease actions undermining regional stability. Ankara called Israel a significant threat to security, accusing it of causing chaos and terrorism. For peace, Israel should abandon expansionist policies and support Syrian stabilization efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:39 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey has issued a call for Israel to withdraw from Syrian territories and halt actions that destabilize the region.
The statement came after Israel increased its airstrikes in Syria, with accusations also flying about Turkey's intentions there.
Turkey has labeled Israel as a major threat to regional security, citing its expansionist policies as catalysts for chaos and terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Renewed Violence Erupts in Gaza: Over 70 Dead in Airstrikes
Ravi Puravankara's Strategic Investment: Acquiring Commercial Properties in Mumbai
Sankara Eye Foundation to Invest Rs 110 Crore in Patna Hospital
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Leaders Amid Renewed Conflict
Escalation in Gaza: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes on Hamas Leadership