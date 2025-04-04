Left Menu

Turkey Urges Israeli Withdrawal from Syria Amid Rising Tensions

Turkey criticized Israel's intensified airstrikes in Syria, urging it to withdraw and cease actions undermining regional stability. Ankara called Israel a significant threat to security, accusing it of causing chaos and terrorism. For peace, Israel should abandon expansionist policies and support Syrian stabilization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has issued a call for Israel to withdraw from Syrian territories and halt actions that destabilize the region.

The statement came after Israel increased its airstrikes in Syria, with accusations also flying about Turkey's intentions there.

Turkey has labeled Israel as a major threat to regional security, citing its expansionist policies as catalysts for chaos and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

