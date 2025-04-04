Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill: A Call for Secularism
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticizes opposition parties for fear-mongering with the Waqf Bill. He reassures that the bill ensures representation without altering the Waqf Board's primary function. The minister claims the opposition failed to uplift Muslims, which is now a priority under Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress and other opposition parties of creating fear among the Muslim community regarding the Waqf Bill. He defended the central government's commitment to inclusivity, emphasizing the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'
Debating the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju stated that the Waqf Board should remain a secular statutory body. He argued that including a limited number of non-Muslims could enrich the Board without affecting its core decisions, aligning with suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee and stakeholders.
Criticizing the opposition's stance, Rijiju highlighted their historical failure to improve Muslims' welfare. He stressed that the bill's passage would benefit millions of Muslims under a government that aims to integrate them into the broader national fabric. The minister urged legislative support to pass what he characterized as a historic bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
