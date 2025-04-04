Left Menu

Parliament Passes Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by Parliament, introduces several amendments aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency within Waqf institutions. It includes provisions like reduced contributions, audits, and inclusivity in governance. The bill faced significant opposition but was supported by the ruling party for its potential to reform Waqf property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 02:46 IST
Parliament Passes Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to reshape the management of Waqf properties, Parliament approved the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after an intense debate in both houses. The bill, which passed the Rajya Sabha with 128 members in favor, aims to introduce transparency and reform in the functioning of Waqf boards.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the bill's focus on inclusivity and efficiency, calling for non-Muslim representation and reducing mandatory contributions of Waqf institutions to Waqf boards. Despite stiff opposition, the legislation introduces audits for institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh and proposes a centralized portal for property management.

The bill also addresses issues relating to property dedication, inheritance rights, and investigations into government-claimed Waqf properties. It's seen as a significant step in addressing long-standing issues within Waqf management, with the government claiming it will uplift marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025