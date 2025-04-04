Parliament Passes Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill

In a move set to reshape the management of Waqf properties, Parliament approved the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after an intense debate in both houses. The bill, which passed the Rajya Sabha with 128 members in favor, aims to introduce transparency and reform in the functioning of Waqf boards.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the bill's focus on inclusivity and efficiency, calling for non-Muslim representation and reducing mandatory contributions of Waqf institutions to Waqf boards. Despite stiff opposition, the legislation introduces audits for institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh and proposes a centralized portal for property management.

The bill also addresses issues relating to property dedication, inheritance rights, and investigations into government-claimed Waqf properties. It's seen as a significant step in addressing long-standing issues within Waqf management, with the government claiming it will uplift marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)