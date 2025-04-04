Legal Battle Against Trump's Tariffs: A Constitutional Clash
The New Civil Liberties Alliance has filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports, alleging he overstepped his legal authority. The lawsuit argues that Trump's actions violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and undermine the constitutional separation of powers by usurping Congressional control over tariffs.
The conservative legal organization, New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), has initiated a legal battle by filing a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports. The case, lodged in a Florida federal court, marks the first of its kind against what the group describes as overreach by the U.S. president.
The lawsuit challenges both the sweeping tariffs rolled out on April 2 and the duties sanctioned on February 1, arguing that Trump lacked the necessary legal authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. According to Andrew Morris, senior litigation counsel at NCLA, the tariffs misuse emergency powers, undermine Congress's power over tariffs, and disturb the Constitution's balance of powers.
The alliance is seeking a judicial intervention to halt the implementation and enforcement of these tariffs, along with reversing the changes Trump made to the U.S. tariff schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cleric Condemns Molestation in Nagpur Violence, Questions Congress on Renaming Railway Stations
Karnataka BJP Slams Congress Over Waqf Legislation Standoff
Parliament Protest: Punjab Congress Stands With Farmers
Punjab Congress MPs Protest Against Farmer Evictions at State Borders
Farmers' Fury: Punjab Congress Protests Against Government Evictions