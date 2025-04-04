Trump's Election Overhaul Sparks Legal and Political Turmoil

Democratic-led states are challenging President Donald Trump's executive order that overhauls election procedures. The lawsuit, filed in a Boston federal court, contests the mandate for voter citizenship proof and the exclusion of mail-in ballots received post-Election Day, accusing Trump of altering election law unilaterally.

In another contentious move, Trump's newly unveiled reciprocal tariffs are facing political blowback. Seen as a potential risk for his party, experts question whether these measures will succeed in revitalizing U.S. manufacturing and altering supply chains as intended.

The U.S. political landscape is further roiled by the detention of a Tufts University student, pushing for Palestinian rights, and a Pentagon probe into secure communication practices for coordinating sensitive military operations. Meanwhile, Republican efforts are underway to require congressional approval for tariffs, and a federal judge has temporarily halted Trump's health funding cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)