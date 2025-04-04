Mayawati Criticizes Quick Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill
Mayawati, the BSP chief, criticized the government for rushing the Waqf Amendment Bill, urging for more public engagement before its passage. She expressed disappointment over the hasty legislative process and vowed BSP's support to the Muslim community against possible misuse of the Bill.
BSP chief Mayawati has voiced strong criticism against the central government's rapid passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling for a more inclusive approach prior to its introduction.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill late Thursday, sparking contention as the Lok Sabha had approved it only a day earlier amidst strong opposition.
Highlighting concerns, Mayawati emphasized that further public consultation could have led to a more informed legislative outcome, pledging her party's support to the Muslim community if the Bill is misused.
