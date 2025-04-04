Mayawati Criticizes Quick Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill

BSP chief Mayawati has voiced strong criticism against the central government's rapid passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling for a more inclusive approach prior to its introduction.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill late Thursday, sparking contention as the Lok Sabha had approved it only a day earlier amidst strong opposition.

Highlighting concerns, Mayawati emphasized that further public consultation could have led to a more informed legislative outcome, pledging her party's support to the Muslim community if the Bill is misused.

