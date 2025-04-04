Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes Quick Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill

Mayawati, the BSP chief, criticized the government for rushing the Waqf Amendment Bill, urging for more public engagement before its passage. She expressed disappointment over the hasty legislative process and vowed BSP's support to the Muslim community against possible misuse of the Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 09:15 IST
Mayawati Criticizes Quick Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has voiced strong criticism against the central government's rapid passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling for a more inclusive approach prior to its introduction.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill late Thursday, sparking contention as the Lok Sabha had approved it only a day earlier amidst strong opposition.

Highlighting concerns, Mayawati emphasized that further public consultation could have led to a more informed legislative outcome, pledging her party's support to the Muslim community if the Bill is misused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025