Constitutional Crisis: South Korea's President Yoon Ousted in Landmark Ruling
South Korea's Constitutional Court removed President Yoon Suk Yeol, following an impeachment for declaring martial law. This decision has sparked jubilant and sorrowful protests and set the stage for a divisive election. Yoon, facing continued legal issues, expressed his regret and respect for the ruling.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a dramatic conclusion to a political saga, South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. The ousting came after Yoon's controversial martial law declaration four months ago. Amidst emotional public reactions, an election is set to find Yoon's successor.
The decision has left South Korea divided politically. Supporters of the impeachment, including opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, saw it as a victory for democracy while Yoon's followers were visibly upset. Yoon's ruling party accepted the decision, though some called it a "political verdict."
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assured the country of stability during the transition. Yoon, facing potential legal challenges, expressed regret for failing public expectations and acknowledged the honor of serving as president. The upcoming election will test South Korea's political resilience amidst internal and external challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Contentious Military Bill Amendments Spark Protests
Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests
Farmer Protests Escalate: Leaders Detained and Demonstrations Planned
Tensions Escalate as Farmers' Protests Confront Government at Punjab Border
Tensions Mount as Punjab Police Relocate Farmer Leader During Ongoing Protests