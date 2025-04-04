Left Menu

Constitutional Crisis: South Korea's President Yoon Ousted in Landmark Ruling

South Korea's Constitutional Court removed President Yoon Suk Yeol, following an impeachment for declaring martial law. This decision has sparked jubilant and sorrowful protests and set the stage for a divisive election. Yoon, facing continued legal issues, expressed his regret and respect for the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:16 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic conclusion to a political saga, South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. The ousting came after Yoon's controversial martial law declaration four months ago. Amidst emotional public reactions, an election is set to find Yoon's successor.

The decision has left South Korea divided politically. Supporters of the impeachment, including opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, saw it as a victory for democracy while Yoon's followers were visibly upset. Yoon's ruling party accepted the decision, though some called it a "political verdict."

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assured the country of stability during the transition. Yoon, facing potential legal challenges, expressed regret for failing public expectations and acknowledged the honor of serving as president. The upcoming election will test South Korea's political resilience amidst internal and external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

