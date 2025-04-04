Turkey Seeks Relief from U.S. Tariff Hike

In a bid to ease trade tensions, Turkey looks to engage in negotiations with the United States to remove an additional 10% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump. The appeal was made by Trade Minister Omer Bolat on Friday, who emphasized that while these tariffs were the 'best of the worst,' they still pose a significant challenge to Turkey.

Bolat expressed his intention to initiate discussions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Trade Representative as Turkey seeks a resolution to this economic dispute. He highlighted the importance of dialogue, given the $2.4 billion trade surplus that favors the U.S. in 2024.

The move underscores Turkey's strategic approach in navigating international trade relations amid a global landscape marked by fluctuating tariffs and economic partnerships.

