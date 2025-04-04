Renewing Ties: Modi and Yunus Engage in Diplomatic Dialogue

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus met in Bangkok on Friday. This marks their first dialogue following the ousting of long-time Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina last year, according to Indian TV reports.

Historically strong relations between India and Bangladesh have seen a downturn since Hasina fled her country in August. Her departure came amidst widespread student-led movements demanding change.

Hasina sought refuge in India, resulting in a cooling of ties. The meeting between Modi and Yunus may signal attempts to mend the diplomatic rift between the neighboring nations.

