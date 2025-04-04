Renewing Ties: Modi and Yunus Engage in Diplomatic Dialogue
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus met in Bangkok to discuss strained relations, marking their first meeting since the removal of Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina. Relations have been strained between the two countries since Hasina fled to India amid student protests.
In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus met in Bangkok on Friday. This marks their first dialogue following the ousting of long-time Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina last year, according to Indian TV reports.
Historically strong relations between India and Bangladesh have seen a downturn since Hasina fled her country in August. Her departure came amidst widespread student-led movements demanding change.
Hasina sought refuge in India, resulting in a cooling of ties. The meeting between Modi and Yunus may signal attempts to mend the diplomatic rift between the neighboring nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Yunus
- Bangladesh
- India
- diplomatic
- talks
- Sheikh Hasina
- relations
- student protests
- Bangkok
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Strain as China Executes Canadians Amidst Trade Tensions
Brazil's Strategic Moves: Lula's Vietnam Visit Promises Economic and Diplomatic Gains
Trade Talks: Taiwan Offers Solutions to India's Deficit Dilemma
NZ Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with the United States Amid Growing Indo-Pacific Challenges
Canada Condemns Executions: Diplomatic Tensions Rise with China