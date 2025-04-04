Left Menu

Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill Welcomed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madrassa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi commend the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, highlighting its role in protecting Muslim community rights. The Bill aims for transparency and judicial balance in Waqf property management, securing fair dispute resolution and societal benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:35 IST
Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill Welcomed in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded the approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by both parliamentary houses, heralding it as a historic move.

Dhami credited respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for advancing the protection of deprived classes within the Muslim community, especially women and children. He underscored the Bill's objective of transparency and legal clarity regarding Waqf properties.

The Bill aims to rectify false claims and ensure that Waqf assets are used for community benefit. Madrassa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi expressed similar sentiments, attributing former Congress rule to the mismanagement of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025