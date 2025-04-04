Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill Welcomed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded the approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by both parliamentary houses, heralding it as a historic move.

Dhami credited respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for advancing the protection of deprived classes within the Muslim community, especially women and children. He underscored the Bill's objective of transparency and legal clarity regarding Waqf properties.

The Bill aims to rectify false claims and ensure that Waqf assets are used for community benefit. Madrassa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi expressed similar sentiments, attributing former Congress rule to the mismanagement of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)