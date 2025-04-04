Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill Welcomed in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madrassa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi commend the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, highlighting its role in protecting Muslim community rights. The Bill aims for transparency and judicial balance in Waqf property management, securing fair dispute resolution and societal benefits.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded the approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by both parliamentary houses, heralding it as a historic move.
Dhami credited respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for advancing the protection of deprived classes within the Muslim community, especially women and children. He underscored the Bill's objective of transparency and legal clarity regarding Waqf properties.
The Bill aims to rectify false claims and ensure that Waqf assets are used for community benefit. Madrassa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi expressed similar sentiments, attributing former Congress rule to the mismanagement of Waqf properties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Encrypted Messaging Apps Challenge Government Transparency
Sebi Proposes Clarifications to Enhance Equity Holding Transparency
ECI's Visionary Reforms: Enhancing Voter Participation and Electoral Transparency in India
SEBI Revamps Shareholding Disclosure Norms for Enhanced Transparency
Trump's Executive Order on Agency Transparency