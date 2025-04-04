Modi Unveils 21-Point Action Plan at BIMSTEC Summit to Boost Regional Cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a 21-point action plan at the BIMSTEC Summit, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation. Key initiatives include linking India's UPI with BIMSTEC payment systems and establishing a Chamber of Commerce. Modi emphasized capacity building, disaster management, maritime security, and youth engagement among BIMSTEC nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a comprehensive 21-point action plan during the sixth BIMSTEC Summit, focusing on strengthening regional ties and enhancing cooperation among member nations.
The plan includes integrating India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) with the payment systems of BIMSTEC countries to boost trade and tourism.
Modi also proposed initiatives in the fields of disaster management, maritime security, and capacity building, alongside fostering youth engagement and cultural exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
