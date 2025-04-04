Modi Unveils 21-Point Action Plan at BIMSTEC Summit to Boost Regional Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a comprehensive 21-point action plan during the sixth BIMSTEC Summit, focusing on strengthening regional ties and enhancing cooperation among member nations.

The plan includes integrating India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) with the payment systems of BIMSTEC countries to boost trade and tourism.

Modi also proposed initiatives in the fields of disaster management, maritime security, and capacity building, alongside fostering youth engagement and cultural exchange.

