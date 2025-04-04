Tragic Loss: Beloved Seneca Priest Fatally Shot

A Catholic priest in Seneca, Kansas, Father Arul Carasala, was tragically shot and killed at his parish rectory, according to church officials. The incident occurred on Thursday, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Father Carasala, who served at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church since 2011, was described as a beloved leader and friend. Archbishop Joseph Naumann expressed his heartbreak over the loss, highlighting Carasala's devotion and commitment to the church and community.

The suspect in the shooting is reportedly in custody, though details remain sparse. Local authorities have not provided further information. Father Carasala, originally from India, was ordained in 1994 and became a U.S. citizen in 2011. His tragic death leaves a void in the Kansas City area, deeply affecting his parishioners and colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)