Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu Against Controversial Waqf Bill

Actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), organized statewide protests on Friday opposing the recently passed Waqf Bill. The demonstrations, led by TVK general secretary N Anand, featured slogans demanding the bill's retraction, accusing it of compromising Muslim rights and threatening secular values.

Protests took place in major Tamil Nadu cities, including Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi, and Thanjavur, reflecting widespread discontent with the bill considered 'anti-democratic' by Vijay. Protesters called upon the Union government to cease interfering in issues concerning Waqf properties, citing a potential menace posed by the new legislation.

Vijay also cautioned that should the demands not be met, TVK would ally with Muslims to further the legal battle for Waqf rights. The demonstrators urged the protection of minority rights, emphasizing the principles of secularism amid their opposition.

