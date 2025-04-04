Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Moldova and Russia in Tit-for-Tat Expulsion

In a move reflecting heightened diplomatic tensions, Russia expelled three Moldovan diplomats in retaliation for a similar action taken by Moldova earlier in the week. The tit-for-tat expulsions follow accusations from Chisinau that Russia facilitated the escape of a pro-Kremlin lawmaker facing legal scrutiny.

Moldova's decision to expel Russian diplomats came after its government claimed that Moscow's embassy in Chisinau orchestrated the escape of Alexander Nesterovschii, a lawmaker guilty of illicit political funding, thereby thwarting his impending imprisonment.

The Russian Foreign Ministry firmly denied these allegations, asserting that its diplomatic mission adheres to international conventions and has not interfered in Moldova's internal affairs—a stance reiterated by Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov amid heated exchanges.

