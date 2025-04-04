Turkey's Growing Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed in an exclusive interview with Reuters that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, although difficult to achieve, would be better than ongoing hostilities. As a NATO member, Turkey has kept diplomatic channels open with both Kyiv and Moscow, offering military support to Ukraine while resisting sanctions on Russia.

Speaking during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Fidan underscored Turkey's backing of U.S. efforts to end the conflict, acknowledging the challenges lying ahead. He remarked that while reaching a peace accord remains elusive, Turkey's diplomatic influence is growing, positioning it as a pivotal ally in redefining Europe's security landscape post-conflict.

Further discussing potential security arrangements for Ukraine, Fidan emphasized the necessity of U.S. support alongside European guarantees to prevent conflict resurgence. Turkey's involvement as a security guarantor could strengthen its geopolitical role, having previously offered to facilitate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

