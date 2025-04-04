Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Manipur

Protests erupted in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Friday following the passage of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. Approximately 200 people convened at Santhel Idgah in Imphal West district to voice their concerns.

The demonstration, organized by the Santhel United Development Committee, highlighted fears about the bill's implications on the autonomy and management of Waqf properties. Parallel protests occurred at Keirao Makting in Imphal East district, with calls for the government to reconsider the legislation and engage with the Muslim community for constructive dialogue.

The bill, which aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties and improve governance, faced marathon debates in both Houses before its approval. Advocates argue it will enhance transparency and protect stakeholders' rights by fostering coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities while promoting social welfare and safeguarding heritage sites.

