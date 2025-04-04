Vatican and Russia Engage in Talks to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis
The Vatican's Foreign Minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, engaged in a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to explore solutions to the Ukrainian conflict. The Vatican urges negotiation for peace, while past meetings between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Pope Francis highlight ongoing efforts for resolution.
The Vatican's Foreign Minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, participated in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The call, reportedly initiated by the Vatican, aimed to explore solutions for the conflict while ensuring the elimination of its root causes.
Despite the Vatican's consistent condemnation of Russia's invasion, it has also emphasized the importance of diplomatic solutions to halt the fighting. Recently, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a limited truce concerning energy facility attacks, though both sides have since accused each other of violations.
President Zelenskiy previously sought Pope Francis's assistance in freeing Ukrainians detained by Russia, following a meeting at the Vatican. Meanwhile, Pope Francis's recent call for negotiation was met with criticism from Ukraine, underscoring the diplomatic challenges in mediating peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
