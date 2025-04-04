Left Menu

Vatican and Russia Engage in Talks to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

The Vatican's Foreign Minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, engaged in a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to explore solutions to the Ukrainian conflict. The Vatican urges negotiation for peace, while past meetings between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Pope Francis highlight ongoing efforts for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:39 IST
Vatican and Russia Engage in Talks to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican's Foreign Minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, participated in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The call, reportedly initiated by the Vatican, aimed to explore solutions for the conflict while ensuring the elimination of its root causes.

Despite the Vatican's consistent condemnation of Russia's invasion, it has also emphasized the importance of diplomatic solutions to halt the fighting. Recently, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a limited truce concerning energy facility attacks, though both sides have since accused each other of violations.

President Zelenskiy previously sought Pope Francis's assistance in freeing Ukrainians detained by Russia, following a meeting at the Vatican. Meanwhile, Pope Francis's recent call for negotiation was met with criticism from Ukraine, underscoring the diplomatic challenges in mediating peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025