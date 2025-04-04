Punjab Kingpin Arrested in International Narcotics Syndicate Bust
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Akshay Chhabra, a key figure in an international drug syndicate, under money laundering charges. The syndicate, based in Punjab, imported drugs from Afghanistan and laundered profits through properties and businesses. This comes after heroin was seized and connections to illicit drug trade were uncovered.
The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended a major player in an international narcotics operation. Punjab-based Akshay Chhabra was detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on April 2 in Jalandhar, following extensive investigations by federal authorities.
Chhabra, identified as the leader of a drug trafficking syndicate, allegedly orchestrated the importation of drugs from Afghanistan, masking these under fake entities. The substantial illicit profits generated were funneled into real estate and business ventures, while additional funds were smuggled out of India via clandestine financial networks.
The operation against Chhabra, initially triggered by a Narcotics Control Bureau complaint, saw 20.32 kg of heroin seized. Authorities allege Chhabra and his group processed and distributed heroin across various networks, utilizing connections with two Afghan nationals. This arrest marks a significant milestone in dismantling the international drug network.
