Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Defends Order Amidst Political Disapproval

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stood by his decision to transfer 48 administrative officials, asserting adherence to legal norms.

At a media event in Delhi, Sinha emphasized he acted within the boundaries set by the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, countering criticisms from political counterparts, including a legislature party meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The legislative gathering passed resolutions urging respect for the public mandate, indirectly critiquing the transfer order, but Sinha remains resolute in his stance, stating his actions were entirely lawful and within jurisdiction.

