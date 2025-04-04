Jamia Students Unite Against Controversial Waqf Bill

Students from Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in front of the university. The bill, approved by both Houses of Parliament, aims to enhance transparency and governance of Waqf properties.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) and other groups organized demonstrations near Gate 7 of the university. They criticized the bill, labeling it 'unconstitutional and communal,' and condemned the university administration's attempts to stifle dissent by locking down the campus.

Protesters burned copies of the bill as a sign of defiance and promised to persist in their opposition, accusing authorities of trying to silence their movement. The protest remained peaceful with police presence, ensuring no violence occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)