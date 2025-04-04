Left Menu

Jamia Students Unite Against Controversial Waqf Bill

Students from Jamia Millia Islamia demonstrated against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, claiming it to be unconstitutional. Led by the AISA, protestors accused the government of targeting Waqf properties and criticized the university for suppressing free speech. Protestors vowed to continue their resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:31 IST
Jamia Students Unite Against Controversial Waqf Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students from Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in front of the university. The bill, approved by both Houses of Parliament, aims to enhance transparency and governance of Waqf properties.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) and other groups organized demonstrations near Gate 7 of the university. They criticized the bill, labeling it 'unconstitutional and communal,' and condemned the university administration's attempts to stifle dissent by locking down the campus.

Protesters burned copies of the bill as a sign of defiance and promised to persist in their opposition, accusing authorities of trying to silence their movement. The protest remained peaceful with police presence, ensuring no violence occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025