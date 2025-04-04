Left Menu

Shocking Turnaround: 'Deceased' Woman Appears Alive; Husband Falsely Imprisoned

In a startling twist, a woman presumed murdered in 2020 has been found alive, leading to the release of her husband Suresh, wrongfully jailed for her murder. The court has ordered a full investigation into police inaccuracies and is demanding a report by April 17.

Suresh
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic twist unfolded in a local court as a woman, presumed dead, suddenly appeared alive, compelling the authorities to reassess their investigation. Her husband, Suresh, had languished in prison for over a year, wrongly accused of her murder.

The court has criticized the police's handling of the case, noting serious lapses. An urgent report from the Superintendent of Police has been mandated by April 17 to address these inconsistencies and explore how such a significant error occurred.

Suresh's advocate revealed plans to seek justice through the High Court and the Human Rights Commission, aiming to secure compensation for his client and probe potential police misconduct in the charge sheet's creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

