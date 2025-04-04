Left Menu

Armenia's New EU Pathway: A Shift from Tradition

Armenia's President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a bill laying the groundwork for EU integration, marking a significant shift from Russia towards the West. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that EU accession is not imminent, requiring long-term integration efforts and a potential referendum.

Armenia is taking a pivotal step towards forging stronger ties with the European Union as President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a bill establishing a legal framework for integration. This move reflects the nation's growing intention to diversify its international alliances, traditionally dominated by Russia.

Despite the bill's passage, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan cautioned that joining the EU is not an immediate goal but part of a broader integration process. He underscored the necessity of public support, highlighting that any EU accession would demand a national referendum, particularly as Armenia approaches its upcoming general elections. The legislative development also comes against the backdrop of a possible constitutional referendum prompted by negotiations with Azerbaijan.

While Armenia's ambitions to join the EU face significant challenges, such as the nation's landlocked geography and historical reliance on Russian energy, the bill signifies a geopolitical pivot. Armenia's journey mirrors that of other former Soviet states like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, showcasing the complexity and effort required to harmonize with EU standards.

