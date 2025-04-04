Israel-Turkey Tensions: Seeking Peace Amid Rising Strains

In a bid to de-escalate growing tensions, a senior Israeli official on Friday stated that Israel is not seeking conflict with Turkey amid recent military skirmishes in Syria.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed hope that Turkey shares the same sentiment, emphasizing that strategic measures are needed to address issues near Israel's border.

Despite the tensions, the official reiterated Israel's desire for peace, while underscoring the importance of addressing Turkish military deployment concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)