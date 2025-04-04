Israel-Turkey Tensions: Seeking Peace Amid Rising Strains
A senior Israeli official emphasized that Israel does not want conflict with Turkey over recent tensions and military strikes in Syria. The official expressed hope that Turkey also seeks peace, while highlighting concerns about Turkish presence near Israeli borders and the need for strategic solutions.
In a bid to de-escalate growing tensions, a senior Israeli official on Friday stated that Israel is not seeking conflict with Turkey amid recent military skirmishes in Syria.
The official, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed hope that Turkey shares the same sentiment, emphasizing that strategic measures are needed to address issues near Israel's border.
Despite the tensions, the official reiterated Israel's desire for peace, while underscoring the importance of addressing Turkish military deployment concerns.
