Manipur Peace Talks in New Delhi: A Bid for Harmony
Representatives from the Meitei and Kuki communities traveled to New Delhi for peace talks on the Manipur conflict. The negotiations, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aim to resolve violence that resulted in over 250 deaths. The talks follow demands for structured dialogue and a temporary ceasefire.
Delegations from the Meitei and Kuki communities have separately departed for New Delhi, where they will engage in crucial peace talks regarding the ongoing conflict in Manipur. The meeting, convened by the Centre on April 5, is a significant step in the Ministry of Home Affairs' initiative to mediate between the two sides, which have witnessed severe ethnic violence since May 2023.
The Meitei delegation includes prominent figures such as President Nanda Luwang and senior advisors Ito Tongram and Dr. Dhanabir Laishram from the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS). This assembly is seen as a pivotal force advocating for the interests of the Meitei community in these negotiations.
Meanwhile, the Kuki representation in the talks comes from leaders within the Zomi Council, Hmar Inpi, and Kuki Zo Council. The Kuki leadership, primarily from Manipur's Kangpokpi district, has set conditions including a six-month cessation of hostilities and a structured dialogue process. The ethnic tensions have been exacerbated since a 'Tribal Solidarity March' protested against the Meitei's demand for Scheduled Tribe status, leading to the imposition of President's rule in February.
