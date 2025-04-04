Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy and Optimism
The Waqf Amendment Bill, passed in Parliament, aims to address the Waqf Board's revenue claims over Munambam properties. Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlighted the benefits to locals and the Muslim community while facing criticism from opposition leaders over the bill's implications and his remarks in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Waqf Amendment Bill has passed in Parliament, aiming to resolve disputes concerning the Waqf Board's claims over properties in Munambam. Union Minister Suresh Gopi emphasized that the bill would benefit both local residents and the Muslim community.
The legislation, however, has not escaped controversy. Opposition leaders have criticized Gopi's remarks and questioned the bill's effectiveness in retrospectively addressing ongoing issues. During debates, CPI(M) MP John Brittas highlighted numerous attacks on Christians, adding to the charged atmosphere in Parliament.
Despite the heated discussions, Munambam residents, who have protested for 174 days, hope the bill will bring resolution to their land disputes. The Waqf Board's contested claims have driven tensions in Cherai and Munambam villages, with residents citing ownership documentation opposed by the Board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
