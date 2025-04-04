Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Forges Path to Model City
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with Delhi government department heads, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and accountability. Key focus areas included setting clear priorities, structured plans, and strengthening the public grievance redressal system. Gupta reiterated a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and stressed delivering effective governance and timely developmental work.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a pivotal meeting with the heads of Delhi's government departments on Friday. The discussion underscored the vital need for transparency, efficiency, and accountability within the governance framework.
Gupta instructed departments to prioritize their objectives and adhere to set timelines, stressing that a systematic approach is essential for effective implementation of government schemes. Departments were urged to submit regular progress reports and create detailed action plans for 100 days, six months, and nine months.
Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, Gupta insisted on transparency and integrity. She highlighted the importance of a responsive public grievance system to address civic issues promptly. Concluding, she reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming Delhi into a model city through collaborative departmental efforts.
