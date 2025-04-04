Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Orders Probe into Pregnant Woman's Death Linked to Hospital Refusal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the death of a pregnant woman supposedly denied admission by Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for non-payment of a deposit. The incident, involving BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's assistant's wife, has sparked protests and controversy over hospital policies.

Updated: 04-04-2025 22:17 IST

Devendra Fadnavis
  
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated an inquiry following the death of a pregnant woman who reportedly was refused admission by Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over an unpaid deposit of Rs 10 lakh.

Local political activists protested outside the hospital, which denied the allegations, citing that the woman's pregnancy was high-risk, necessitating costly prolonged treatment.

The state is set to enforce stricter compliance with the Charity Patient Scheme, aiming to ensure that charity hospitals reserve beds for economically vulnerable patients, amid growing public outrage over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

