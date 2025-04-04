Maharashtra CM Orders Probe into Pregnant Woman's Death Linked to Hospital Refusal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated an inquiry following the death of a pregnant woman who reportedly was refused admission by Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over an unpaid deposit of Rs 10 lakh.

Local political activists protested outside the hospital, which denied the allegations, citing that the woman's pregnancy was high-risk, necessitating costly prolonged treatment.

The state is set to enforce stricter compliance with the Charity Patient Scheme, aiming to ensure that charity hospitals reserve beds for economically vulnerable patients, amid growing public outrage over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)