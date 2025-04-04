Left Menu

Tragic End in Dwarka: Breakup and Family Discord Lead to Young Woman's Suicide

A young woman in Delhi's Dwarka area died by suicide due to emotional stress from her parents' discord and a recent breakup. The police have launched an inquiry, and all potential factors, including the role of her ex-partner, are being investigated. No FIR has been filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 20-year-old woman from Delhi's Dwarka area tragically ended her life, reportedly due to emotional distress stemming from her parents' frequent quarrels and a recent breakup.

The incident occurred on March 23 in Mahavir Enclave, where the young woman, identified as Preeti, was found hanging. Authorities revealed that she had been under immense stress due to her parents living separately and regularly arguing.

Preeti had also recently parted ways with her boyfriend, Krishna Gopal, adding to her distress. The police are investigating her demise from all possible angles, including the role of Gopal. Currently, no FIR has been lodged, though family statements are being recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

