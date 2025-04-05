New Charges Against Hip-Hop Mogul: A Detailed Overview

Federal prosecutors have levied additional charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing the hip-hop mogul of sex trafficking and coercion. This latest development brings the total charges against Combs to five, as prosecutors prepare for testimony from four accusers in the upcoming trial.

The superseding indictment, filed by a Manhattan federal grand jury, alleges that Combs compelled a woman into commercial sex acts using force, fraud, or coercion from 2021 to 2024. Charges also include transporting individuals for prostitution, increasing the gravity of accusations against him.

While Combs has vehemently denied all allegations, prosecutors assert he used his influence to coerce victims into elaborate sexual escapades. The trial, which Combs is set to attend in May, awaits further developments as legal teams prepare their arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)