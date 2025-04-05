U.S. Judge Orders Swift Return of Wrongfully Deported Maryland Man

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge in Maryland ruled that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, incorrectly deported to El Salvador, must be returned to the United States within three days. This marks a major setback to the Trump administration's tough immigration tactics.

Despite the U.S. government's admission of error in Abrego Garcia's deportation, administration officials argue they lack the legal power to facilitate his return. This assertion was challenged by his legal team, who strongly contend that the government is responsible for rectifying its mistake.

The ruling underscores the continuing judicial challenges faced by the Trump administration over its enforcement of immigration laws, particularly concerning potential violations of court orders and the controversial invocation of historical statutes for expedited deportations.

