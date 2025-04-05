U.S. Judge Orders Swift Return of Wrongfully Deported Maryland Man
A U.S. judge has mandated the swift return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador, signaling another legal setback for the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The deportation occurred in error, highlighting ongoing tensions and legal challenges in U.S. immigration enforcement strategies.
In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge in Maryland ruled that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, incorrectly deported to El Salvador, must be returned to the United States within three days. This marks a major setback to the Trump administration's tough immigration tactics.
Despite the U.S. government's admission of error in Abrego Garcia's deportation, administration officials argue they lack the legal power to facilitate his return. This assertion was challenged by his legal team, who strongly contend that the government is responsible for rectifying its mistake.
The ruling underscores the continuing judicial challenges faced by the Trump administration over its enforcement of immigration laws, particularly concerning potential violations of court orders and the controversial invocation of historical statutes for expedited deportations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
