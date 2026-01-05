Left Menu

CPI(M) Slams India's Tepid Response to US Aggression in Venezuela

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has criticized India's response to US actions in Venezuela, calling it unworthy of India's tradition of defending national sovereignty. The CPI(M) demands a stronger stand against the US aggression, aligning more with BRICS partners like Brazil and South Africa.

  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sharply criticized India's recent statement regarding the United States' military intervention in Venezuela, labeling it as 'unworthy' of India's long-standing tradition of defending the sovereignty of nations.

In a pointed statement, CPI(M) expressed disappointment with India's lack of condemnation concerning the United States' actions, citing violations of the United Nations Charter and international law. This stands in contrast to responses from other BRICS partners like Brazil and South Africa, who have strongly criticized US actions.

The CPI(M) described India's muted response as indicative of the Modi government's pro-US and right-wing stance, urging the Indian government to adopt a robust position against US aggression in Venezuela, and to align itself with the interests of the Global South rather than the US.

