Georgia's Last-Minute Bill Tackles Wrongful Convictions and Political Motives

Georgia's legislature approved a bill combining wrongful conviction compensation and attorney fee reimbursement for defendants, including Trump. If signed, the law will compensate wrongfully convicted individuals $75,000 per year of incarceration and allow fee recovery if prosecutors are disqualified. The bill has stirred political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:41 IST
Georgia's lawmakers narrowly passed a contentious bill addressing compensations for wrongfully convicted individuals and reimbursing defendants' legal fees, including those of former President Donald Trump. The swift approval came on the final legislative session day, with the potential to shape how Georgia tackles wrongful convictions.

If Governor Brian Kemp signs the bill into law, it mandates the award of $75,000 per year of incarceration to wrongfully convicted people upon proven innocence. Meanwhile, defendants could recover incurred legal costs if the prosecuting attorney is disqualified. This move seeks to rectify Georgia's lack of an established wrongful conviction compensation law compared to other states.

The bill's mixed reception stems from its perceived political implications. While Republican lawmakers supported it, critics argue that it forced voters into supporting measures in favor of influential figures like Trump. Ultimately, its passage marks a significant step in Georgia's legal landscape despite accusations of political manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

