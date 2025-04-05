Maintaining Stability: Bank Indonesia's Response to Market Uncertainty

In response to recent global market uncertainties triggered by U.S. and Chinese tariff announcements, Indonesia's central bank has affirmed its commitment to maintaining the stability of the rupiah.

The Bank of Indonesia has stated that its strategy will include optimized interventions in the spot market, domestic non-deliverable forward, and bond markets to ensure there is adequate foreign exchange liquidity available.

Following the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, Indonesia's capital markets are set to reopen on Tuesday, where close attention to the central bank's actions will likely be of significant interest to investors.

