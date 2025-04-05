Left Menu

Maintaining Stability: Bank Indonesia's Response to Market Uncertainty

Bank Indonesia pledged to stabilize the rupiah currency amid global market uncertainties triggered by U.S. and Chinese tariff announcements. The central bank plans to optimize interventions in various financial markets to ensure sufficient foreign exchange liquidity. Indonesian markets will reopen after Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:05 IST
Maintaining Stability: Bank Indonesia's Response to Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In response to recent global market uncertainties triggered by U.S. and Chinese tariff announcements, Indonesia's central bank has affirmed its commitment to maintaining the stability of the rupiah.

The Bank of Indonesia has stated that its strategy will include optimized interventions in the spot market, domestic non-deliverable forward, and bond markets to ensure there is adequate foreign exchange liquidity available.

Following the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, Indonesia's capital markets are set to reopen on Tuesday, where close attention to the central bank's actions will likely be of significant interest to investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025