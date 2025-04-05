Maintaining Stability: Bank Indonesia's Response to Market Uncertainty
Bank Indonesia pledged to stabilize the rupiah currency amid global market uncertainties triggered by U.S. and Chinese tariff announcements. The central bank plans to optimize interventions in various financial markets to ensure sufficient foreign exchange liquidity. Indonesian markets will reopen after Eid Al-Fitr holidays.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
In response to recent global market uncertainties triggered by U.S. and Chinese tariff announcements, Indonesia's central bank has affirmed its commitment to maintaining the stability of the rupiah.
The Bank of Indonesia has stated that its strategy will include optimized interventions in the spot market, domestic non-deliverable forward, and bond markets to ensure there is adequate foreign exchange liquidity available.
Following the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, Indonesia's capital markets are set to reopen on Tuesday, where close attention to the central bank's actions will likely be of significant interest to investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Continue Upward Trend Amid Economic Challenges
Dollar Outlook: Stabilization Amid Market Uncertainties
Eid Al-Fitr Festivities: AJman's Leadership Welcomes Well-Wishers
India's Foreign Exchange Resilience Amid Global Currency Fluctuations
Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations Unite Al Ain's Leaders and Citizens