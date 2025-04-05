Goa Betting Racket Busted Amidst IPL Frenzy
Three individuals from Telangana were arrested in Goa for operating an illegal online betting racket on IPL matches. Police seized electronic devices from them during a raid. The accused were caught accepting bets on a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, with evidence valued at Rs 1.80 lakh.
In a significant containment operation, Goa police have detained three individuals accused of running an online betting racket during ongoing IPL cricket events.
The crime branch executed a raid late Friday night in an apartment in Porvorim, apprehending the suspects engaged in betting activities.
Identified as Tigulla Shrinivas, Gaddala Kiran Kumar, and Annathapuram Shravankumar Chary, all from Telangana, the trio was allegedly accepting wagers on the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Law enforcement seized mobile phones, a laptop, and gaming accessories worth Rs 1.80 lakh.
