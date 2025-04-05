Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Calls for Temporary Halt on Marathi Language Agitation in Banks

Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, urged his party to halt the agitation for mandatory Marathi use in banks temporarily, following successful awareness creation. He emphasized that the government should ensure compliance with RBI norms while warning against taking the law into one's own hands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:20 IST
Raj Thackeray Calls for Temporary Halt on Marathi Language Agitation in Banks
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has urged his party workers to pause their agitation for enforcing the use of Marathi in banks and establishments. He stated that enough awareness about the issue has already been generated.

In a communication addressed to his party members, Thackeray highlighted that the agitation effectively demonstrated the consequences of not adhering to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms regarding local language use. He insisted that attention should not stray from this issue, urging the government to ensure that relevant laws are enforced.

Thackeray's appeal comes in the wake of complaints that alleged harassment of bank staff by individuals identified as MNS activists, who demanded exclusive use of Marathi in signage and communication. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised strict action against any unlawful behavior by agitators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025