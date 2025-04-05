Raj Thackeray Calls for Temporary Halt on Marathi Language Agitation in Banks
Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, urged his party to halt the agitation for mandatory Marathi use in banks temporarily, following successful awareness creation. He emphasized that the government should ensure compliance with RBI norms while warning against taking the law into one's own hands.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has urged his party workers to pause their agitation for enforcing the use of Marathi in banks and establishments. He stated that enough awareness about the issue has already been generated.
In a communication addressed to his party members, Thackeray highlighted that the agitation effectively demonstrated the consequences of not adhering to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms regarding local language use. He insisted that attention should not stray from this issue, urging the government to ensure that relevant laws are enforced.
Thackeray's appeal comes in the wake of complaints that alleged harassment of bank staff by individuals identified as MNS activists, who demanded exclusive use of Marathi in signage and communication. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised strict action against any unlawful behavior by agitators.
