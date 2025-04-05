Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Hindu Sarpanch Elected in Muslim-Dominated Nuh District

In a significant event symbolizing communal harmony, Nisha Chauhan has been elected as the sarpanch in the predominantly Muslim Siroli panchayat of Nuh district. Her victory is regarded as a testament to the enduring Hindu-Muslim unity in the region, overcoming religious barriers in local governance.

Nuh | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:20 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant election outcome, Nisha Chauhan has emerged as the new sarpanch of Siroli village in Nuh district, a predominantly Muslim area. Chauhan is the sole Hindu member in a panchayat comprised mostly of Muslims, marking a victory that underscores the theme of communal harmony.

The election, held in December 2022, saw Chauhan rise to her position after the previous sarpanch, Sahana, was disqualified due to fraudulent education certificates. Despite Nuh's overwhelming Muslim majority, Chauhan's victory is perceived as a testament to the longstanding tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity in the region.

'My election as sarpanch sends a powerful message of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, eliminating any sense of religious discrimination in our area,' Chauhan stated. Former sarpanch Ashraf echoed this sentiment, expressing hope for enhanced administration with Chauhan's leadership, highlighting the cooperation between communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

