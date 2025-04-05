Trump's Controversial Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

President Donald Trump took a drastic step by invoking the Alien Enemies Act on March 14, targeting Venezuelan migrants in an extraordinary use of presidential power. The 1798 law, rarely used, was enforced against criminal organizations like Tren de Aragua, despite controversy surrounding its appropriateness.

The action resulted in the deportation of over 130 Venezuelans, though legal challenges quickly emerged. Courts attempted to halt the deportations, citing insufficient evidence tying individuals to gangs. Advocacy groups like the ACLU filed petitions, sparking a legal standoff.

As deportations proceeded despite court orders, the Trump administration is now turning to the Supreme Court to permit further deportations. This situation underscores the intense legal battles and political maneuvering inherent in immigration policy enforcement.

