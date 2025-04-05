Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act

President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport over 130 Venezuelans, including falsely designated gang members. Despite temporary legal obstacles, flights proceeded. Deportations were contested in court, with human rights groups intervening. Trump seeks Supreme Court's backing. This highlights complex legal and political challenges surrounding immigration policies.

Updated: 05-04-2025 20:35 IST
President Donald Trump took a drastic step by invoking the Alien Enemies Act on March 14, targeting Venezuelan migrants in an extraordinary use of presidential power. The 1798 law, rarely used, was enforced against criminal organizations like Tren de Aragua, despite controversy surrounding its appropriateness.

The action resulted in the deportation of over 130 Venezuelans, though legal challenges quickly emerged. Courts attempted to halt the deportations, citing insufficient evidence tying individuals to gangs. Advocacy groups like the ACLU filed petitions, sparking a legal standoff.

As deportations proceeded despite court orders, the Trump administration is now turning to the Supreme Court to permit further deportations. This situation underscores the intense legal battles and political maneuvering inherent in immigration policy enforcement.

