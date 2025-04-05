Left Menu

Security Beefed Up in Mumbai for Ram Navami

In anticipation of Ram Navami and potential communal tensions, over 13,500 police personnel, including officers and specialized units, are deployed in Mumbai. The authorities are on high alert to ensure peace during the festival amid recent clashes, like the one in Nagpur. Efforts aim to prevent any incidents during the celebrations.

Updated: 05-04-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure peace and order during Ram Navami celebrations, Mumbai has seen an unprecedented deployment of over 13,500 police personnel, according to officials on Saturday.

Ram Navami, which falls on the ninth day of Chaitra in the Hindu lunar calendar, will be celebrated on Sunday, prompting the enhanced security measures.

This increased vigilance follows recent communal tensions, such as the March 17 clash in Nagpur, and anticipates numerous processions. The deployment includes 11,000 constables and 2,500 officers among others, with nine State Reserve Police Force platoons also on duty to avert any potential incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

