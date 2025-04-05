Strengthening Ties: India-Sri Lanka Ink Defence Partnership

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Sri Lanka have solidified their military alliance with a new defence partnership agreement, as declared by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. This pact institutionalizes the current military cooperation and opens the door to prospective collaboration in the defence industry sector.

The agreement, finalized during discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, marks a notable effort to enhance bilateral defence ties. It comes nearly 40 years after past interventions had strained the relationship.

Misri emphasized the intertwined security interests of both nations, facilitating increased exchanges, higher-level visits, and joint exercises. The memorandum also aims to counterbalance Chinese influence, especially after recent incidents involving Chinese military vessels docking in Sri Lankan ports, a point of concern for India.

