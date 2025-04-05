Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Sri Lanka Ink Defence Partnership

India and Sri Lanka have signed a defence partnership agreement that formalizes existing military cooperation and explores potential defence industry collaboration. Announced after talks between Indian and Sri Lankan leaders, the agreement underscores mutual security interests, regional stability, and addresses Chinese influence concerns.

  • Sri Lanka

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Sri Lanka have solidified their military alliance with a new defence partnership agreement, as declared by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. This pact institutionalizes the current military cooperation and opens the door to prospective collaboration in the defence industry sector.

The agreement, finalized during discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, marks a notable effort to enhance bilateral defence ties. It comes nearly 40 years after past interventions had strained the relationship.

Misri emphasized the intertwined security interests of both nations, facilitating increased exchanges, higher-level visits, and joint exercises. The memorandum also aims to counterbalance Chinese influence, especially after recent incidents involving Chinese military vessels docking in Sri Lankan ports, a point of concern for India.

