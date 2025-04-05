West Bengal's Ram Navami Security Measures Enhanced: Governor's Directive

With the arrival of the Ram Navami celebrations, West Bengal is gearing up for enhanced security measures as instructed by Governor C V Ananda Bose. His statement, released on Saturday, emphasizes the need for a substantial security force presence to maintain peace during the festivities on April 6.

To facilitate this, the 'peace room' at Raj Bhavan, inaugurated in 2023, will be operational as a public grievance helpline. The establishment of a Rapid Action team and designation of Former IG, SSB, S Bandyopadhyay as the chief of task force, underlines the proactive approach to maintain public order.

The governor's appeal urged the public to uphold the dignity of the occasion, reinforcing Raj Bhavan's commitment to a peaceful Ram Navami through prompt action from all competent authorities. A mobile unit from Raj Bhavan is set to be operational from the morning of April 6 to ensure a peaceful celebration.

