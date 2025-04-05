Left Menu

Mumbai on High Alert: Security Tightened for Ram Navami

Amidst heightened security, over 13,500 police personnel are deployed in Mumbai for Ram Navami. Drones and peace committees support efforts to prevent untoward incidents during the processions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:16 IST
Mumbai on High Alert: Security Tightened for Ram Navami
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is on high alert as more than 13,500 police personnel have been mobilized to ensure security during Ram Navami festivities this Sunday, as confirmed by an official.

Drones will provide aerial surveillance of 'Shobha Yatra' processions, particularly in the communally sensitive neighborhoods of Malvani and Malad. The move comes after a recent rise in communal tensions, notably the March 17 violence in Nagpur.

The deployment includes 11,000 constables, 2,500 officers, 51 Assistant Commissioners, 20 Deputy Commissioners, SRPF platoons, and Riot Control Police. The preventive measures include organizing meetings between peace committees and religious as well as political leaders to maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025