Mumbai on High Alert: Security Tightened for Ram Navami
Amidst heightened security, over 13,500 police personnel are deployed in Mumbai for Ram Navami. Drones and peace committees support efforts to prevent untoward incidents during the processions.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai is on high alert as more than 13,500 police personnel have been mobilized to ensure security during Ram Navami festivities this Sunday, as confirmed by an official.
Drones will provide aerial surveillance of 'Shobha Yatra' processions, particularly in the communally sensitive neighborhoods of Malvani and Malad. The move comes after a recent rise in communal tensions, notably the March 17 violence in Nagpur.
The deployment includes 11,000 constables, 2,500 officers, 51 Assistant Commissioners, 20 Deputy Commissioners, SRPF platoons, and Riot Control Police. The preventive measures include organizing meetings between peace committees and religious as well as political leaders to maintain stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
